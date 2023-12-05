Full list of flood alerts and warnings issued for Derbyshire as rain set to continue
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire drivers have faced disruption and some bus services have been cancelled over the last two days as pouring rain has led to local floods.
Yesterday, flooding left an underpass in Ahbourne and a road in Hasland closed causing further disruption.
Environment Agency has put warnings in place across the county as rain is set to continue throughout the week. There are currently 27 flood alerts and five warnings issued for Derbyshire as of 11.30 am on Tuesday, November 5.
A flood alert means that flooding is possible. Residents should prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents and regularly check flood warnings.
If a flood warning has been issued it means flooding is expected. Residents living in areas where a flood alert is in place are expected to turn off gas, water and electricity, move things upstairs or to safety and where possible move family, pets and cars to safety.
Below is the full list of flood warnings and alerts in Derbyshire and the wider area according to the Environment Agency.
Flood warnings in Derbyshire
-
River Amber at Ambergate
-
River Blithe from Blithfield Reservoir to Bancroft
-
River Dove at Dovefields Crossing and Saltbrook
-
River Mease at Clifton Campville, Harlaston and Croxall
-
Rothley Brook at Glenfield and Anstey
Flood alerts in Derbyshire
- Burton Trent
- Loughborough urban watercourses and local tributaries to the River Soar
- Lower Derwent in Derbyshire
- Lower Dove
- Lower Dove Brooks and Egginton Brook in Derbyshire
- Lower Dove Brooks in Staffordshire
- Lower River Don catchmentUpdated
- Lower River Rother
- Lower River Soar in Leicestershire
- Lower Tame
- River Amber in Derbyshire
- River Anker and River Sence
- River Blithe and River Swarbourn
- River Churnet and River Tean
- River Erewash in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire
- River Leen, Day Brook and Tottle Brook in Nottinghamshire
- River Maun in Nottinghamshire
- River Mease
- River Meden in Nottinghamshire
- River Sow and River Penk
- River Trent in Derbyshire
- River Trent in Nottinghamshire
- River Trent Tributaries in Nottinghamshire
- Rothley Brook and Quorn Brook in Leicestershire
- Rugeley Trent
- Ryton Oldcotes catchment
- Tributaries in South Derbyshire