Full list of flood alerts and warnings issued for Derbyshire as rain set to continue

New flood alerts and warnings have been issued across Derbyshire as rain is set to continue.

Derbyshire drivers have faced disruption and some bus services have been cancelled over the last two days as pouring rain has led to local floods.

Yesterday, flooding left an underpass in Ahbourne and a road in Hasland closed causing further disruption.

Environment Agency has put warnings in place across the county as rain is set to continue throughout the week. There are currently 27 flood alerts and five warnings issued for Derbyshire as of 11.30 am on Tuesday, November 5.

A flood alert means that flooding is possible. Residents should prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents and regularly check flood warnings.

If a flood warning has been issued it means flooding is expected. Residents living in areas where a flood alert is in place are expected to turn off gas, water and electricity, move things upstairs or to safety and where possible move family, pets and cars to safety.

Below is the full list of flood warnings and alerts in Derbyshire and the wider area according to the Environment Agency.

Flood warnings in Derbyshire

River Amber at Ambergate

River Blithe from Blithfield Reservoir to Bancroft

River Dove at Dovefields Crossing and Saltbrook

River Mease at Clifton Campville, Harlaston and Croxall

Rothley Brook at Glenfield and Anstey

Flood alerts in Derbyshire