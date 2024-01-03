A number of bus services across Derbyshire and the Peak District are cancelled today.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hulleys of Baslow has published a list of the bus services canceled and re-routed today in Derbyshire.

A spokesperson for Hulleys of Baslow said: “Apologies for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following services are affected today, on Wednesday, January 3:

Hulleys of Baslow have published a list of the bus services canceled and re-routed today in Derbyshire.

The 80 service by Hulleys of Baslow is currently not serving Renishaw due to flooding in Spinkhill

The 173 service by Hulleys of Baslow is not serving Great Longstone due to flooding

The 272 service from Sheffield to Castleton at 10.36 am and 1.36 pm by Hulleys of Baslow is canceled due to a driver's sickness

The 272 service from Castleton to Sheffield at 11.48 am 2.48 pm by Hulleys of Baslow is canceled due to a driver's sickness