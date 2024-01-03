Full list of Chesterfield and Derbyshire buses cancelled or rerouted today due to flooding, technical issues and drivers' sickness
A number of bus services across Derbyshire and the Peak District are cancelled today.
Hulleys of Baslow has published a list of the bus services canceled and re-routed today in Derbyshire.
A spokesperson for Hulleys of Baslow said: “Apologies for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
The following services are affected today, on Wednesday, January 3:
- The 80 service by Hulleys of Baslow is currently not serving Renishaw due to flooding in Spinkhill
- The 173 service by Hulleys of Baslow is not serving Great Longstone due to flooding
- The 272 service from Sheffield to Castleton at 10.36 am and 1.36 pm by Hulleys of Baslow is canceled due to a driver's sickness
- The 272 service from Castleton to Sheffield at 11.48 am 2.48 pm by Hulleys of Baslow is canceled due to a driver's sickness
Services 55 at 7.30 from Alfreton to Royal Hospital, 55 at 8.57 from Royal Hospital to Chesterfield, and 80 at 7.20 from Bakewell to Killamarsh Bridge Street were canceled this morning due to electrical issues.