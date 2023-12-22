Here is the latest festive bus timetable updates from Trentbarton, Stagecoach and Hulleys of Baslow

Bus services across the county are set to change over the festive period – with changes startingon Christmas Eve when a normal Sunday service will run until the last departures leave between 6pm and 7 pm.

On Christmas Day no buses will run in Derbyshire – while Hulleys of Baslow will provide some service on boxing day.

Below is the full festive bus timetable for Derbyshire including Christmas and New Year.

Christmas Eve - Sunday, December 24

Buses will run a Sunday service with the last buses at around 6-7pm.

Christmas Day - Monday, December 25

No Stagecoach, Hulleys or Trentbarton buses will run.

Boxing Day - Tuesday 26th December

No Stagecoach buses will run. Hulleys will have the 55 service running, while Trentbarton will have a Sunday service on Skylink Derby and Skylink Nottingham in place.

Wednesday, December 27

Stagecoach and Hulleys buses will run on the Saturday timetables. Trentbarton will run a Saturday service until midnight (no night buses), with indigo and red arrow services starting between 4am and 5.30am. A Wednesday evening service will run on the sixes and X38, with some exceptions

Thursday, December 28

Stagecoach and Hulleys buses will run on the Saturday timetables. Trentbarton will run a Saturday service until midnight, with night services on indigo, red arrow, skylink Nottingham and Skylink Derby

Friday, December 29 and Saturday, December 30

Stagecoach and Hulleys buses will run on the Saturday timetables, while Trentbarton will also provide a Saturday service, but including night services.

New Year's Eve - Sunday, December 31

Stagecoach and Hulleys buses will run to the Sunday timetables with the last Stagecoach buses from 6-7pm and the last Hulleys services at 6 pm. Trentbarton will provide a Sunday service across the network with the last departures around 8pm. Special timetables will then operate on services that have Saturday night buses, until the ussual last bus.

New Year's Day - Monday, January 1

No Stagecoach or Trentbarton buses will run. Hulleys will have the 55 service running

Tuesday, January 2

Stagecoach and Hulleys buses will run to normal timetables. Trentbarton will provide a Tuesday service, with indigo and red arrow services starting between 4.30am and 5.30am, and skylink Nottingham starting at 3.30am from Nottingham and skylink Derby’s first services from 3.50am.

