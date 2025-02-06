Drivers in a Derbyshire town have been urged to help keep pedestrians safe – with a ‘frustrated’ council receiving reports of motorists ignoring a town centre road closure.

Ripley Town Council has issued a statement amid reports of motorists ignoring the closure of Oxford Street in the town centre.

A RTC spokesperson said: “Signage is clearly displayed to inform drivers and members of the public that vehicles should not enter the area between the hours of 10.00am and 4.00pm, from Monday to Saturday.

“We share people’s frustrations that these signs are being ignored. As Oxford Street is a public highway and controlled by Derbyshire County Council, we have liaised with them.

Drivers have been urged not to ignore the periods of closure. Credit: Ripley Town Council

"They have informed us that new robust bollard traffic control system has been ordered and is awaiting installation.

“In the meantime, we issue a plea to the wider community and drivers to obey the signs – these conditions are to keep pedestrians safe.”