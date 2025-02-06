‘Frustrated’ Derbyshire council urges residents to drive safely – amid reports of motorists endangering pedestrians by ignoring town centre road closure

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 09:51 BST
Drivers in a Derbyshire town have been urged to help keep pedestrians safe – with a ‘frustrated’ council receiving reports of motorists ignoring a town centre road closure.

Ripley Town Council has issued a statement amid reports of motorists ignoring the closure of Oxford Street in the town centre.

A RTC spokesperson said: “Signage is clearly displayed to inform drivers and members of the public that vehicles should not enter the area between the hours of 10.00am and 4.00pm, from Monday to Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We share people’s frustrations that these signs are being ignored. As Oxford Street is a public highway and controlled by Derbyshire County Council, we have liaised with them.

Drivers have been urged not to ignore the periods of closure. Credit: Ripley Town Councilplaceholder image
Drivers have been urged not to ignore the periods of closure. Credit: Ripley Town Council

"They have informed us that new robust bollard traffic control system has been ordered and is awaiting installation.

“In the meantime, we issue a plea to the wider community and drivers to obey the signs – these conditions are to keep pedestrians safe.”

Related topics:DriversDerbyshireOxford StreetDerbyshire County Council
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice