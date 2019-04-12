Four car collision halts traffic near North Wingfield

A collision involving four cars on a busy Derbyshire road is causing severe traffic problems.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Trust are at the scene of the crash, on Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield.

The fire service were called to the scene at 1.55pm today, April 11, to reports of the crash, which is now being recovered.

Derbyshire fire service have confirmed that nobody is trapped or injured from the collision and that they, alongside Derbyshire Police, are assisting to "make the scene safe".

A fire service spokesman said: "A crew from Clay Cross is in attendance at a road traffic collision on Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield.

"The incident involves four vehicles, no persons are trapped.

"Fire crews are making the scene safe and assisting Derbyshire Police.

"East Midlands Ambulance Trust are also in attendance."

A police spokesman added: "We were called at 1.50pm this afternoon to a collision on Chesterfield Road, towards the working men's club.

"There were four vehicles involved, which were a VW Polo, Suzuki Selerio, an Audi Q5 and an Audi A5.

"The road is currently blocked and we are advising road users to take alternative routes, and we are arranging recovery for the vehicles now."

