Erewash Borough Council’s new core strategy draft, outlining a development blueprint up to 2037, includes plans for a new Kirk Hallam relief road.

This would link the A6096 Ladywood Road with Sowbrook Lane, leading from the west of Kirk Hallam and curving round to the south, close to the Pioneer Meadows Nature Reserve.

The relief road would form part of the infrastructure required to prop up proposed new housing sites around Kirk Hallam totalling 1,300 homes.

The former leader of the council says the “relief road” would curb congestion, improve safety and boost the economy

Local opposition has formed against the plan and it has also received the objections of Erewash’s Conservative MP Maggie Throup.

At last week’s (June 29) borough council meeting, Tory Cllr Carol Hart, who was the leader of the authority until May’s elections, claimed the relief road would bring a slew of benefits.

Cllr Hart, who is also Derbyshire County Council cabinet member for health, said: “The construction of the relief road would alleviate traffic congestion in Kirk Hallam and surrounding areas.

“By providing an alternative route for commuters and diverting traffic away from residential areas, it would reduce travel times, ease congestion, and improve overall traffic flow.

“The relief road would help reduce traffic volumes on existing roads, leading to improved air quality for residents in Kirk Hallam.This would have a positive impact on public health and the environment.

“A relief road would offer a safer route for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. By separating local traffic from through traffic, it reduces the likelihood of accidents and provides a dedicated space for non-motorized transportation, promoting safer conditions for all road users.

“The construction of the relief road could stimulate economic growth in the area. Improved transport infrastructure encourages business development, attracts investment, and enhances access to employment at Stanton and Quarry Hill.

“This, in turn, can lead to increased job opportunities and economic prosperity for local communities.

“As populations grow and transportation demands increase, it is crucial to plan and invest in infrastructure projects that can accommodate future needs.

“The relief road would contribute to a more robust and resilient transport network, ensuring that the area is well-prepared for future population growth and development.

“By providing a direct and efficient route, the relief road would reduce travel times for commuters and other road users.

“This not only improves convenience but also has a positive impact on productivity, as less time spent in traffic means more time available for work, leisure and other activities.”

She asked if the new Labour administration, in office after 20 years of Conservative leadership, would continue to support the relief road project.

In response, Cllr Alex Breene, lead member for town centres, regeneration and planning, and chair of Save Cotmanhay and Shipley Green Belt, told the meeting: “The benefits of the Kirk Hallam relief road won’t be realised unless there is a reliable mechanism to deliver it.

“This administration will ensure that these benefits can actually be achieved in practice, before making promises about any delivery.

“Feedback suggests that residents have been increasingly dissatisfied with the performance of their local council. This must and will change.

“Would the member for West Hallam guarantee that Kirk Hallam residents will be satisfied with any road if adopted into the local plan?”

Last year Conservative Erewash MP Maggie Throup said the proposed relief road would become a “road to nowhere”.