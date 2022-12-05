Fire services urge drivers to avoid area following lorry fire on M1 in Derbyshire
Drivers are asked to allow more time for travel as traffic is diverted due to M1 closure between junction 26 and 27.
Nottinghamshire, Clay Cross and Alfreton Fire and Rescue Services are currently dealing with a fire involving a car transporter on the M1 south between Junction 26 and 27. Both carriageways remain closed.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Service said seven electric vehicles were "well alight" but there have been no injuries reported.
A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: “There is a large smoke plume and heavy traffic so please avoid the area. We expect to be there for some time.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue added on Twitter: “Please be aware of the road closures and avoid the area if possible.”
Traffic is being diverted along the A38 and the A610. National Highways expect normal traffic conditions at 6.30 pm the earliest.
Traffic has been stopped on the M1 southbound between junctions 26 and 27 at 1.40 pm today.
National Highways said: “Traffic caught up within the northbound M1 closure are now being released passed the scene via the hard shoulder. Southbound is being turned around from the rear of the queue. We appreciate your continued patience and please listen to any instructions given at scene.”