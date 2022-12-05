Fire services urge drivers to avoid area following lorry fire on M1 in Derbyshire

Nottinghamshire, Clay Cross and Alfreton Fire and Rescue Services are currently dealing with a fire involving a car transporter on the M1 south between Junction 26 and 27. Both carriageways remain closed.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Service said seven electric vehicles were "well alight" but there have been no injuries reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: “There is a large smoke plume and heavy traffic so please avoid the area. We expect to be there for some time.

Traffic is diverted as both carriageways are closed on M1 with fire services attending the scene.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue added on Twitter: “Please be aware of the road closures and avoid the area if possible.”

Traffic is being diverted along the A38 and the A610. National Highways expect normal traffic conditions at 6.30 pm the earliest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic has been stopped on the M1 southbound between junctions 26 and 27 at 1.40 pm today.