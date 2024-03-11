Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 6.47pm on Sunday, March 10, firefighters from Staveley were called to attend a vehicle fire on the M1 Northbound, close to Junction 30 at Barlborough.

Drivers had been warned by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) that traffic was “extremely backed up” – and were urged to find alternative routes.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Upon arrival, fire crews discovered a car well alight. Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet were used to extinguish the fire.