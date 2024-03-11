Fire crews called to scene of vehicle blaze along M1 in Derbyshire – which closed lanes and caused “extreme” traffic
At 6.47pm on Sunday, March 10, firefighters from Staveley were called to attend a vehicle fire on the M1 Northbound, close to Junction 30 at Barlborough.
Drivers had been warned by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) that traffic was “extremely backed up” – and were urged to find alternative routes.
A DFRS spokesperson said: “Upon arrival, fire crews discovered a car well alight. Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet were used to extinguish the fire.
“The scene was made safe by crews and left with Highways England for vehicle recovery. Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.”