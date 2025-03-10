Fire crews attend as lorry fire causes seven hours of disruption on M1 in Derbyshire
Fire crews were called to reports of a lorry on fire on the M1 Southbound, near junction 29 (Holmewood) at 4.37pm yesterday (Sunday, March 9).
All traffic was temporarily held on the motorway while the firefighters were tackling the blaze and delays of 60 minutes were reported on the approach.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews from Staveley, Clay Cross with a water carrier, and Nottinghamshire's Ashfield attended the scene.
“Upon arrival, a lorry trailer was discovered well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire before handing the incident to Highways.”
One lanes was reopened later in the afternoon, while three remaining lanes were closed to allow for ‘complex recovery’ of the burnt out trailer, National Highways reported.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: “Three lanes were closed due to a lorry trailer which has caught fire. The Fire Service dampened down the vehicle and afterwards recovery was organised. The road was fully reopened at 11.45pm.”