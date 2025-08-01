Fire and Rescue issue update as motorists face long delays on M1 in Derbyshire – after vehicle fire leaves two lanes closed
Two lanes closed are currently closed on M1 Northbound between J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) and J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop) due to a vehicle fire.
Motorists are warned of disruption as congestion has built up to J29A (Markham Vale / Bolsover).
National Highways have reported that there are currently delays of 40 minutes.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters are currently dealing with a vehicle fire on the M1 motorway northbound between junctions 30 and 31, near Woodall Services.
“Two fire crews were mobilised to the fire from Staveley and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service’s Aston Park station, following a 999 call to control operators at 11:49 hours today.
“Lanes 1 and 2 (of 4) are currently closed travelling northbound to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
“Anyone who can see or smell smoke should keep their windows closed.”
