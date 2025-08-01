Fire and Rescue issue update as motorists face long delays on M1 in Derbyshire – after vehicle fire leaves two lanes closed

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 1st Aug 2025, 12:58 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 14:07 BST
Motorists are warned of long delays on the M1 Northbound in Derbyshire.

Two lanes closed are currently closed on M1 Northbound between J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) and J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop) due to a vehicle fire.

Motorists are warned of disruption as congestion has built up to J29A (Markham Vale / Bolsover).

National Highways have reported that there are currently delays of 40 minutes.

Firefighers on the M1 dealing with a car fire today. Photo: National Highways / trafficcameras.uk | National Highways / trafficcameras.ukplaceholder image
Firefighers on the M1 dealing with a car fire today. Photo: National Highways / trafficcameras.uk | National Highways / trafficcameras.uk

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters are currently dealing with a vehicle fire on the M1 motorway northbound between junctions 30 and 31, near Woodall Services.

“Two fire crews were mobilised to the fire from Staveley and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service’s Aston Park station, following a 999 call to control operators at 11:49 hours today.

“Lanes 1 and 2 (of 4) are currently closed travelling northbound to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

“Anyone who can see or smell smoke should keep their windows closed.”

