Fire and Rescue issue update as motorists face long delays on M1 in Derbyshire – after vehicle fire leaves two lanes closed

Motorists are warned of long delays on the M1 Northbound in Derbyshire.

Two lanes closed are currently closed on M1 Northbound between J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) and J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop) due to a vehicle fire.

Motorists are warned of disruption as congestion has built up to J29A (Markham Vale / Bolsover).

National Highways have reported that there are currently delays of 40 minutes.

Firefighers on the M1 dealing with a car fire today. Photo: National Highways / trafficcameras.uk | National Highways / trafficcameras.uk

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters are currently dealing with a vehicle fire on the M1 motorway northbound between junctions 30 and 31, near Woodall Services.

“Two fire crews were mobilised to the fire from Staveley and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service’s Aston Park station, following a 999 call to control operators at 11:49 hours today.

“Lanes 1 and 2 (of 4) are currently closed travelling northbound to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

“Anyone who can see or smell smoke should keep their windows closed.”