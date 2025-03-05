Fed-up villagers demand “commitment” to speed cameras on the county’s “most dangerous road” between Chesterfield and Matlock

Fed-up Derbyshire villagers are renewing calls for average speed cameras on what has become known as the county’s “most dangerous road” following three accidents in one weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashover Community Action Group (ACAG) say last weekend’s sunny weather saw motorists zooming through Kestledge village at “ridiculous speeds”.

Between Saturday and Monday there were three crashes, including one in which a car ended up on its roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A photo taken at the scene of one of them on Saturday at around 4.30pm shows motorists standing next to a dented Hyundai Tucson and Mercedes A200 in the village with an ambulance nearby. Police say no-one was injured.

One of three crashes in Kestledge village during just one weekend in March

The group says during February speed indication devices in the village recorded 10 vehicles speeding through the 40mph limit at more than 110mph and the highest recorded speed was 128mph, while 859 vehicles were caught doing more than 75mph – all showing a “total disregard to road safety and the law”.

ACAG has been campaigning for improved safety measures on the A632 following four deaths in the last five months of 2023, including the tragic case of Angela Boyack, 59, and her son Stephen, 22, who were both killed by an overtaking driver.

Speaking about the previous weekend, a spokesman for ACAG said: “When weekends come and it’s sunny weather it is absolutely insane – it’s dangerous and scary. There were three accidents this weekend and they’re the reported ones. We know full well a lot of the incidents on that road just don’t get reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The speeds are captured in the 40mph zone at the Kestledge pub and the worrying thing is that’s where the bus terminus is. It’s where children are crossing that road at 8am – the same time we recorded one vehicle at 138mph.”

Stephen Boyack, 22, was killed along with his mother Angela by an overtaking driver on the A632 in December 2023

ACAG group understands that a Derbyshire County Council paper making the case for average speed cameras has been prepared, however it is not known when the speed enforcement measures will actually be debated in a meeting at County Hall.

Commenting on this, the ACAG spokesman said: “Money has been set aside for cameras in Glossop and at Via Gellia (Matlock) for two years and they still don’t have cameras. But there have been significantly more serious accidents and fatalities on the A632 on just the Ashover stretch than there have on the other two roads put together.

"Every meeting we go into with Derbyshire County Council it feels like they have just played lip service and not acknowledged that speed is a significant issue on that road. It is horrendous. We live at the bottom of Slack Hill and it’s just a playground for people who want to come and try out their motorbike or fast car. That road has needed speed cameras on it now for years and it needs to happen quickly."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work the county council has previously done to tackle speeding on what has become known as “the flying mile” includes reducing the speed limit, working with Ashover Parish Council to introduce flashing speed signs in Kelstedge and carrying out work to the Span Carr Crossroads.

Angela Boyack, 59, died on the A632 in a tragic crash

A spokesperson for the council told Derbyshire Times in December it was also “encouraging” the police to carry out further speed enforcement checks on the road and to “explore extending their new speed enforcement cameras on to the route”.

However the ACAG spokesperson says these measures are not enough. He said: What Derbyshire (county council) are very good at is saying ‘we’ve done some stuff’, but what they’ve done is ridiculous. They‘ve reduced the speed limit from 60mph to 50mph so that then puts the ball into the police’s court.

"You can’t have a policeman sat there 24/7. The mobile speed camera vans come down and pitch up for half-an-hour to an hour because they’ve got the whole of Derbyshire to police. The number of injuries and deaths on that road in the last 25 years is insane. Why the hell the council is not pushing at pace for speed cameras on that stretch of road, god only knows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During every meeting we have with Derbyshire County Council it just gets pushed aside – we put their own data in front of them. It feels like they’ve closed the doors on us. They just don’t appear to do anything of urgency. We want to see some action and commitment from them about when they’re going to do it.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We are sorry to hear the local community group’s concerns and share these, which is why we think it is important for the police to be a visible enforcement deterrent on the road at key times and also why we have been encouraging the police and crime commissioner to reconsider the introduction of the deployable speed cameras at this location – which were previously earmarked for here.

“We know there’s always more to be done but we’ve been working hard to improve road safety on this road for many years. The annual collision rate has halved since 2015 and speed surveys show that traffic speeds have also reduced following changes to the speed limits. But we are always striving to improve things further and average safety cameras are one of our aspirations, which we hope the Government will support us with.

“We are in the process of installing average cameras at two other sites in the county as these were sites selected and funded by the Government under the Safer Roads Fund rather than the council. We agree the A632 should be included in this national scheme for average speed cameras and other measures and continue to make representations to the Department for Transport for funding for this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, even with average speed cameras on the route, the devastating previous collisions show that speed hasn’t always been the deciding factor and there have been other causes. This is why we believe a regular police presence is essential to not only assist in compliance with the speed limit but to also keep a check on other driver behaviours and enforcement.”