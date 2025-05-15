Family pay emotional tribute to ‘warm-hearted’ teenager after tragic death at scene of Derbyshire collision

Luca tragically died at the scene of a Derbyshire collision and his family have paid an emotional tribute to him – remembering his “warm heart” and describing him as “the light in our house.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luca Bennett was driving his VW Polo along The Dale at Stoney Middleton, in the early hours of Saturday, May 10 – when the vehicle left the road and collided with a tree. The 18-year-old sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have shared the following words, in tribute to their teenage son: “Luca was the light in our house – his warm heart, infectious smile and his love of life brought joy to everyone who met him. Luca was loved and adored, but the love he gave back to everyone around him was unmatched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Family was everything to Luca, and he always made time for each of us. He checked in daily, popping in every day to see his grandparents next door. If you didn’t pick up the phone, he’d be knocking at your door to see that you were ok – and be offended that you hadn’t answered!

Luca’s family have paid tribute to him following his tragic death.

“To his siblings he was a constant support, a friend to listen, a taxi service, the life of the party, a mentor and football coach to the youngest member of the family. He loved nothing more than being on a Welsh beach, with his family, dogs and a football at his feet.

“Luca had ambitions to be the very best at his joinery, and according to his boss and college he stood out from the crowd.

“Luca had a strong work ethic and worked six days out of seven. When he wasn’t working he was on the pitch playing football for Bakewell and Tideswell. He recently climbed Snowdon and had started wild swimming with friends – his endless energy was always inspiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Luca had spoken about getting married and having a big family in the future. All this and more has been so tragically taken away from us. “The void he leaves is too vast to describe. Our lives can never, and will never, be the same – but Luca was so strong, and from this we draw an inner strength.

“We cannot thank everyone enough for the kindness, support and outpouring of love – it means so much to us as a family.”

Those with any information regarding the collision are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000269080: