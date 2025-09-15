Fallen tree blocks busy Chesterfield road – with police urging drivers to avoid area

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Sep 2025, 13:19 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 14:20 BST
A busy Chesterfield road has been left blocked by a fallen tree – with drivers being warned to avoid the area.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed this afternoon that a section of Sheffield Road in Unstone is currently blocked due to a fallen tree.

A force spokesperson said: “The tree is blocking the carriageway near to the junction with Schooner Drive.

“The road is expected to be blocked for some time so motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

