These are the all-important details of changes to bus and train timetables during the festive period – impacting those travelling across the county between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Stagecoach:

Up to and including Sunday, December 22:

All buses will run as normal.

There will be a series of changes to bus and train timetables in Derbyshire over the festive period.

Monday, December 23:

Normal Saturday service.

Christmas Eve:

Normal Saturday service with early finish (last journeys between 6.00pm and 7.00pm, the timetable for final services can be found here).

Christmas Day:

No service.

Boxing Day:

No service.

Friday, December 27 – Saturday, December 28:

Normal Saturday service.

Sunday, December 29:

Normal Sunday service.

Monday, December 30:

Normal Saturday service.

New Year's Eve:

Normal Saturday service with early finish (last journeys between 6.00pm and 7.00pm, the timetable for final services can be found here).

New Year's Day:

No service.

Thursday, January 2 – Saturday, January 4:

Normal Saturday service.

Sunday, January 5:

Normal Sunday service.

From Monday, January 6:

Normal Monday to Friday service.

Trentbarton:

Christmas Eve:

Current Tuesday service with last departures around 6.00pm. A list of last buses can be found here.

Christmas Day:

No service.

Boxing Day:

No service, except a Sunday service that will run on the skylink Nottingham and skylink Derby routes.

Friday, December 27:

Current Saturday service.

Saturday, December 28:

Current Saturday service.

Sunday, December 29:

Current Sunday service.

Monday, December 30:

Saturday service but with Monday – Thursday late buses. A list of last buses can be found here.

New Year's Eve:

Current Saturday service with special services available after 8.00pm, including night owls. A list of last buses can be found here.

New Year's Day:

No service.

Thursday, January 2:

Normal service resumes.

Hulleys of Baslow:

Christmas Eve:

All services will stop by 7.00pm.

Christmas Day:

No service.

Boxing Day:

No service.

December 27 and 28:

Saturday service.

December 29:

Sunday service.

December 30:

Saturday service.

New Year’s Eve:

All services will stop by 7.00pm.

New Year’s Day:

No service.

January 2:

Normal service resumes.

Northern:

Christmas Eve:

Usual train services will run throughout the day, however, trains will finish earlier than usual (around 8.00pm). Passengers are urged to check they can complete their journey before travelling, and encouraged not to rely on the last trains of the day.

Christmas Day:

No Northern services.

Boxing Day:

No Northern services.

December 27 and 28:

Expect some disruption due to engineering works taking place across the network – with buses replacing some trains across parts of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

December 29:

A short-term timetable is in place for this day, across the network – visit journey planners to see updated train times. There will be a very limited service in the North West.

December 30:

Usual services – check before you travel.

New Year’s Eve:

Usual train services will run throughout the day, however, trains will finish earlier than usual (around 8.00pm). Passengers are urged to check they can complete their journey before travelling, and encouraged not to rely on the last trains of the day.

New Year’s Day:

Usual services throughout the day, however, trains will start later than usual (around 9.00am) – so check before you travel and don’t rely on very early trains.

January 2:

Usual services – check before you travel.

East Midlands Railway:

As usual, there will be no EMR services on Christmas Day or Boxing Day. Additionally, between December 21 and Christmas Eve, and from December 27 – 29, there will be no East Midlands Railway rail services between Bedford and London St Pancras.

Rail Replacement Buses are being provided to support customers travelling to/from London.

All services will finish earlier than usual on Christmas Eve, and post-Christmas services will start later than normal on Friday, December 27. On Monday, December 30, some early services from London St Pancras will also be affected due to the unavoidable displacement of trains throughout the engineering works.