Passengers travelling by rail in Derbyshire this weekend are set to encounter delays and amended services – with engineering works impacting trains from Chesterfield and Derby.

Engineering work is taking place between East Midlands Parkway and Leicester between Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23, closing some lines.

After 6.00pm on Saturday, Services between Sheffield/Derby/Nottingham and London St Pancras International will run to amended timings. Passengers are advised to check journey planners before travelling.

The 8.01pm Sheffield to London St Pancras International train will run later from Leicester at 9.08pm. Rail replacement buses will run between East Midlands Parkway and Loughborough, departing at 8.57pm and between Loughborough and Leicester, departing at 8.22pm.

Sunday:

A reduced amended timetable will operate between Sheffield/Derby/Nottingham and London St Pancras International:

One train per hour from Sheffield via Chesterfield to East Midlands Parkway (not calling at Derby).

One train per hour between Sheffield and Derby.

Two trains per hour between London St Pancras International and Leicester.

Two trains per hour between London St Pancras and Corby.

Rail replacement bus services will run between:

Derby and Leicester.

Nottingham and Leicester.