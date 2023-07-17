East Midlands Railway is rolling out a £1 million project to install nearly 200 new customer information screens, including 25 with interactive functions.

The project will involve fitting the screens at the main key stations served by EMR, as well as numerous regional and rural stations – including in Derbyshire.

The colour screens have been designed to be easily visible and comprehensible to customers under various weather and lighting conditions, catering to passengers with different levels of literacy and language proficiency.

Twenty-five of the screens will be interactive, allowing customers to access important local and accessibility information, such as onward travel options, tourist information, and the locations of council offices. Additionally, customers will be able to scan QR codes on these screens to download useful walking routes.

Neil Grabham, Customer Services Director at East Midlands Railway, said: "We understand the difference easy-to-understand customer information screens can make. The new screens will help customers quickly comprehend the latest information about their journey, consequently improving the flow of people around our stations.

"We have taken great care to ensure they work effectively in busy environments with considerable background noise and visual distractions. Furthermore, they have been designed to be accessible to a wide range of customers, from tech-savvy travellers to individuals who prefer printed timetables, as well as those with low literacy or non-English speaking backgrounds."

Customer information screens will be installed at 12 stations, including Chesterfield and Matlock.

