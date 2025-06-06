Emergency repairs taking place today along busy route in Derbyshire town – after thousands of properties lost electricity

Emergency repairs will start today along a busy Derbyshire route – after a power outage that left thousands of properties without electricity.

National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) will be undertaking emergency works on Tamworth Road, Long Eaton this evening (Friday, June 6) – after an outage affecting power supply to homes in the area.

At 7.42am this morning, over 1000 customers lost supply due to an underground cable fault. Power was restored to all customers by 8.57am, but urgent repairs still need to take place for a permanent fix.

Work will commence from 7.30pm this evening, with a lane closure in operation on the approach to the roundabout next to Long Eaton railway station. Further traffic management may be required over the weekend, but NGED is working closely with Derbyshire County Council to minimise disruption where possible.

Work is expected to be completed on Sunday, June 8, subject to further investigation of the condition of the underground cable.

A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesperson said: “We’d like to thank motorists in Long Eaton for their patience as we undertake emergency repairs on Tamworth Road.

“We know there’s never an ideal time for works like this, particularly at short notice, but they are essential in maintaining the reliability of the electricity supply for homes and businesses in the area.”