Emergency repairs leave one lane closed on M1 Southbound in Derbyshire
One lane remains closed on M1 Southbound at J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).
This is due to emergency repairs underway.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that there are no delays at the moment.
