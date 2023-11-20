News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Emergency repairs leave one lane closed on M1 Southbound in Derbyshire

One lane is currently closed on M1 Southbound in Derbyshire due to emergency repairs.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Nov 2023, 12:36 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 12:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

One lane remains closed on M1 Southbound at J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).

This is due to emergency repairs underway.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that there are no delays at the moment.

This story will be updated.

Related topics:DerbyshireMansfieldChesterfield