Traffic and Travel site INRIX says one lane is closed due to emergency manhole repairs on the A617 into town at the A61 (Horns Bridge Roundabout). Traffic is coping well.

The news comes after the town centre was left gridlocked yesterday when snow led to the closure of schools and chaos on the roads.

Tragically, a woman died after a crash involving a car and lorry on busy Derbyshire A-road yesterday. Derbyshire Police were called just after 6.00am to reports of a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A155 at Brierlow Bar, outside of Buxton

Horns Bridge Roundabout

Emergency services attended, and the driver of the car was found to have suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.