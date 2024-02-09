Emergency repair at Horns Bridge in Chesterfield
Traffic and Travel site INRIX says one lane is closed due to emergency manhole repairs on the A617 into town at the A61 (Horns Bridge Roundabout). Traffic is coping well.
The news comes after the town centre was left gridlocked yesterday when snow led to the closure of schools and chaos on the roads.
Tragically, a woman died after a crash involving a car and lorry on busy Derbyshire A-road yesterday. Derbyshire Police were called just after 6.00am to reports of a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A155 at Brierlow Bar, outside of Buxton
Emergency services attended, and the driver of the car was found to have suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.
The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene and worsening weather conditions meant that the road remained closed. An investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances of the collision.