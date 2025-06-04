East Midlands Railway warns passengers of disruption this weekend between Chesterfield, Derby and London St Pancras

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Jun 2025, 10:10 BST

East Midlands Railway has warned passengers of disruption this weekend – with a reduced timetable in place between Chesterfield and London due to engineering works.

Engineering work is taking place between Bedford and Luton on Sunday, June 8 – leading to disruption on East Midlands Railway (EMR) services.

On June 8, an amended and reduced timetable will be in place for EMR trains travelling between Sheffield, Chesterfield, Derby and London St Pancras.

EMR passengers have been urged to plan their journeys before they travel, using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner.

