East Midlands Railway warns passengers of disruption this weekend between Chesterfield, Derby and London St Pancras
East Midlands Railway (EMR) has confirmed that there will be no direct trains between Chesterfield, Derby and London St Pancras this weekend.
Rail engineering work is taking place between Bedford and Mill Hill Broadway on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1 – closing this section of the route entirely.
EMR will not be able to run trains between Bedford and London St Pancras International. An amended timetable will be in operation, with trains running to and from Bedford instead of London St Pancras International. Replacement buses will run between Bedford and Hitchin, for alternative trains to or from London.
