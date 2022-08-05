East Midlands Railway have reported a points failure at Stockport, which is forcing them to cancel trains on their Norwich / Nottingham / Liverpool Lime Street route – which stops at Chesterfield, Alfreton, Sheffield and Nottingham.

EMR trains are unable to run between Sheffield and Liverpool Lime Street. Other train operators are able to run, but in order for the repairs to be carried out, a limited train service will operate through Stockport.Services from Norwich to Liverpool Lime Street will terminate at Sheffield, and services from Liverpool Lime Street to Norwich will start at Sheffield. The company is expecting amendments to its services throughout the day.

Passengers from Chesterfield and Alfreton will not be able to use a direct service to Stockport, Manchester Piccadilly or Liverpool Lime Street. They may also face delays when travelling to Sheffield, Nottingham, Peterborough and Norwich.

Passengers from Chesterfield are set to face delays and cancellations.

Customers can use their tickets to travel on other services to Stockport, Manchester Piccadilly and Liverpool Lime Street – although this may add up to 60 minutes to their journey time.