East Midlands Railway to introduce more train journeys for Derbyshire passengers in December

The changes, which will come into force on Sunday, December 11, will see 12 extra journeys - six each way - in the morning and evening peak between Nottingham and Matlock.

The extra services will operate in both directions, calling at all stations on the route, and as a result EMR will be reinstating hourly peak time services at Spondon and Attenborough.

EMR will also provide a later service for people who travel directly between Sheffield and Belper in the week - moving the call at Belper from the current 9.56pm Sheffield – Derby service and instead including it in the 10.29pm Sheffield – Derby service.

Other changes in the timetable include the retiming of the 7.42am Newark Northgate – Lincoln service. It will now run five minutes earlier, and the 8.22am Lincoln – Peterborough - which will run 12 minutes earlier. These services have been changed to provide better opportunities for pupils travelling to schools on these routes.

The timetable also includes minor re-timings and removal of some non-standard calls on Liverpool – Norwich services West of Sheffield. These changes are required to support the planned major industry timetable change in the Manchester area.

Will Rogers, Managing Director for East Midlands Railway, said: "We understand the appetite for direct services between Matlock and Nottingham and appreciate how valuable they are for the communities and business on the route.

"That is why we are pleased to be able to offer this increase in services as part of our December timetable."

New services in December: