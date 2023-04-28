East Midlands Railway confirms new timetable on Matlock to Nottingham services

The changes will take effect from Sunday, May 21, meaning more direct services between the two destinations, Monday to Saturday.

EMR managing director Will Rogers said: “This will mean 53 direct services being reintroduced. A lot of work has taken place over the last year to ensure services can be reintroduced reliably and we hope our customers, as well as the businesses along the route, will benefit from their return.”

On weekdays, the first train will depart from Matlock at 6.18am, followed at around quarter past the hour, every hour until 11.12pm.

Rail passengers travelling to and from Matlock will have more trains to choose from by the end of May.

The first direct service in the opposite direction will leave Nottingham at 6.53am, then hourly until the final departure at 9.55pm.

On Saturdays, direct trains from Matlock are due to start at 6.19am and run through until 11.13pm. From Nottingham, the first train will depart at 5.42am then just before the hour, every hour until 9.54pm.

Passengers may want to note that on the first Saturday of the new timetable, May 27, a rail replacement bus service is expected to be running between Matlock and Derby due to engineering works which may also affect other later dates.

The regular Sunday service will start from Matlock at 8.39am, 10.38am and 12.37pm, then hourly through to 10.56pm. From Nottingham, trains follow a similar pattern, starting at 9.30am, 11.27am and 1.30pm then hourly until the final train departs at 9.22pm.

While passengers travelling between each end of the route will have more services to choose from, EMR has amended the calling pattern for stops along the way.

During off-peak hours, services will call at Attenborough and Spondon in alternate hours. With every train continuing to call at these stations in the peak hour services. This will remove the need for rail replacement services for Spondon.

Derbyshire County Council leader Councillor Barry Lewis said: “The local tourism trade and therefore our local economy will get a welcome boost from the service fully returning which can only be good news, and it will be equally welcomed by people who want to use it for getting to work, school or college.”

For full details, always check nationalrail.co.uk before travelling.