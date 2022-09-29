From Saturday, October 1, a number of unions representing workers in the rail industry will be striking.

East Midlands Railway have warned customers to only travel if absolutely necessary this Saturday, as well from Thursday, October 6 through to Friday, October 8.

The company has also announced that drivers in the ASLEF union will be on strike on Wednesday, October 5 – meaning that no trains will be running at all across its network.

Passengers across Derbyshire will be impacted by the upcoming industrial action.

On October 1, 6, 7 and 8, EMR trains will only be running between the hours of 7.30am and 6.30pm. There will be one train every hour between Sheffield and London, calling at at Chesterfield, Derby, Long Eaton and East Midlands Parkway.

There will be one train every hour between Derby and Matlock, calling at Duffield, Belper, Ambergate, Whatstandwell, Cromford and Matlock Bath.

There will also be one train every hour between Sheffield and Nottingham – calling at Chesterfield, Alfreton, Langley Mill and Ilkeston.

Northern has advised customers that, due to ASLEF and RMT strike action, it will not run any services on October 1 and 5. In addition, there is a very limited service across all routes on October 8, and customers are advised not to travel.

