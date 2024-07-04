East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 8:55am on Thursday, July 4. This list will be updated during the day.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 12 minutes

Jet2 flight LS601 to Palma de Mallorca, scheduled for 7:50am, now estimated 9:45am.

Ryanair flight RK9606 to Belfast, scheduled for 11am, now estimated 12:25pm.

Ryanair flight FR3172 to Lanzarote, scheduled for 1:45pm, now estimated 3:45pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Airplane take off at Manchester airport. (Photo: Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.com)

Manchester Airport – average delay 21 minutes

Tui Fly flight BY2458 to Larnaca, scheduled for 8am, now estimated 9:20am.

Easyjet flight U22219 to Burgas, scheduled for 8:25am, now estimated 10:01am.

Ryanair flight FR6838 to Prague, scheduled for 8:35am, now estimated 1:05pm.

Aurigny flight FR671 to Guernsey, scheduled for 9:10am, now estimated 3:35pm.

Gulf Air flight GF4 to Bahrain, scheduled for 9:15am, now estimated 10:15am.

Ryanair flight FR8358 to Budapest, scheduled for 9:45am, now estimated 12pm.

Tui Fly flight BY142 to Cancun, scheduled for 10:10am, now cancelled.

Pegasus flight PC1180 to Istanbul, scheduled for 11:55am, now estimated 12:45pm.

Easyjet flight U22141 to Antalya, scheduled for 1:15pm, now estimated 2:07pm.

Ryanair flight RK3126 to Marrakesh, scheduled for 2:10pm, now estimated 3:10pm.

Ryanair flight FR1593 to Cologne, scheduled for 2:40pm, now estimated 3:35pm.

Easyjet flight U22199 to Berlin, scheduled for 5:30pm, now estimated 6:42pm.

Easyjet flight U22121 to Venice, scheduled for 6pm, now estimated 7:08pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 19 minutes