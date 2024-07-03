East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9am on Wednesday, July 3. This list will be updated during the day.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 12 minutes

Jet2 flight LS661 to Larnaca, scheduled for 2:25pm, now estimated 3:30pm.

Jet2 flight LS621 to Dalaman, scheduled for 3:30pm, now estimated 4:28pm.

Jet2 flight LS689 to Corfu, scheduled for 4:45pm, now estimated 7:01pm.

G-DRTW Just in front of heavy rain storm at East Midlands Airport. (Photo: David Soanes- stock.adobe.com)

Manchester Airport – average delay 22 minutes

Ryanair flight RK191 to Belfast, scheduled for 7:25am, now estimated 9:10am.

Jet2 flight LS947 to Naples, scheduled for 8:15am, now estimated 9:40am.

Jump Air flight GR679 to Guernsey, scheduled for 4pm, now estimated 7:20pm.

Easyjet flight U23838 to Milan, scheduled for 4:55pm, now estimated 6pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 14 minutes