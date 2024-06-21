East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 1:55pm on Friday, June 21. This list will be updated during the day.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 15 minutes

Tui Fly flight BY7520 to Mahon, scheduled for 1:45pm, now estimated 3pm.

Loganair flight LOG941F to Inverness, scheduled for 2:30pm, now estimated 4:10pm.

Blue Islands flight SI5553 to Jersey, scheduled for 2:40pm, now estimated 3:30pm.

Blue Islands flight SI553 to Jersey, scheduled for 2:40pm, now estimated 3:40pm.

Manchester Airport – average delay 39 minutes

Tui Fly flight TOM8MB to Tenerife, scheduled for 9am, now estimated 10:45am.

Aer Lingus flight EI3325 to Dublin, scheduled for 12:05pm, now estimated 1:55pm.

Loganair flight LM24 to Aberdeen, scheduled for 12:20pm, now estimated 2:20pm.

Pegasus flight PC5816 to Antalya, scheduled for 12:50pm, now estimated 1:55pm.

Jet2 flight LS833 to Nice, scheduled for 1pm, now estimated 2:!5pm.

Jet2 flight EXSO34F to Manchester, scheduled for 1pm, now estimated 2:25pm.

Sunexpress flight XQ593 to Antalya, scheduled for 1:35pm, now estimated 3pm.

Jet2 flight LS845 to Tenerife, scheduled for 1:50pm, now estimated 2:55pm.

Pegasus flight PC1182 to Istanbul, scheduled for 1:55pm, now estimated 2:55pm.

Jet2 flight LS1009 to Antalya, scheduled for 2:45pm, now estimated 3:40pm.

Jet2 flight LS993 to Pafos, scheduled for 3:05pm, now estimated 4:15pm.

Lufthansa flight LH939 to Franfurt, scheduled for 3:15pm, now estimated 4:15pm.

Jet2 flight LS1747 to Gran Canaria, scheduled for 3:15pm, now estimated 4:55pm.

Jet2 flight LS1045 to Rhodes, scheduled for 3:20pm, now estimated 4:14pm.

Easyjet flight U22057 to Heraklion, scheduled for 4:10pm, now estimated 5:11pm.

Jet2 flight LS1701 to Antalya, scheduled for 4:30pm, now estimated 6:05pm.

Jet2 flight LS925 to Palma de Mallorca, scheduled for 7:25pm, now estimated 8:20pm.

Aurigny flight GR679 to Guernsey, scheduled for 7:45pm, now estimated 8:40pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 36 minutes