East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:10am on Wednesday, June 12.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 18 minutes
All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.
Manchester Airport – average delay 21 minutes
Ryanair flight RK4116 to Murcia, scheduled for 8:40am, now estimated 10:55am.
Easyjet flight U21236 to Basel, scheduled for 9:15am, now estimated 10:24am.
Tui Fly flight BY172 to Cancun, scheduled for 9:55am, now estimated 11:30am.
Ryanair flight RK2252 to Lisbon, scheduled for 10:55am, now estimated 12:10pm.
Singapore Airlines flight SQ51 to Singapore, scheduled for 11:15am, now estimated 12:10pm.
Jet2 flight EXS061J to Newquay, scheduled for 1pm, now cancelled.
Easyjet flight U22220 to Prague, scheduled for 1:30pm, now estimated 2:30pm.
RAF-Avia flight MTL953D to Birmingham, scheduled for 2pm, now estimated 3:25pm.
Tui Fly flight BY556 to Espargos, scheduled for 2:25pm, now estimated 3:12pm.
Aurigny flight GR679 to Guernsey, scheduled for 4pm, now estimated 7:20pm.
Ryanair flight FR7542 to Barcelona, scheduled for 4:30pm, now estimated 6pm.
Lauda flight FR693 to Vienna, scheduled for 5:50pm, now estimated 7pm.
Easyjet flight U22107 to Paris, scheduled for 7:05pm, now estimated 8:12pm.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 19 minutes
Tui Fly flight BY7322 to Kos, scheduled for 7am, now estimated 9:40am.
