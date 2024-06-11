East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:55am on Tuesday, June 11.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 8 minutes
Blue Islands flight SI5551 to Jersey, scheduled for 12:10pm, now estimated 1:10pm.
Manchester Airport – average delay 24 minutes
Easyjet flight U22163 to Amsterdam, scheduled for 9:40am, now estimated 10:44am.
Easyjet flight U22185 to Geneva, scheduled for 11:15am, now estimated 4:30pm.
Pegasus flight PC5816 to Antalya, scheduled for 12:50pm, now estimated 1:50pm.
Tui Fly flight BY2254 to Santorini, scheduled for 1:40pm, now estimated 2:55pm.
Easyjet flight U22187 to Geneva, scheduled for 2pm, now estimated 3:15pm.
Easyjet flight U22169 to Amsterdam, scheduled for 2:20pm, now estimated 3:25pm.
Easyjet flight U22109 to Paris, scheduled for 2:50pm, now estimated 4:10pm.
Ryanair flight U22109 to Rome, scheduled for 3pm, now estimated 4:10pm.
Easyjet flight U22015 to Alicante, scheduled for 4:40pm, now estimated 6:31pm.
Easyjet flight U22063 to Corfu, scheduled for 5:15pm, now estimated 6:33pm.
Easyjet flight U22211 to Porto, scheduled for 5:50pm, now estimated 8:01pm.
Easyjet flight U22281 to Enfidha, scheduled for 6:35pm, now estimated 8pm.
Easyjet flight U2707 to Belfast, scheduled for 7:55pm, now estimated 9:07pm.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 19 minutes
All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.
