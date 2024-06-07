East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:45am on Friday, June 7.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 25 minutes

Blue Islands flight SI553 to Jersey, scheduled for 3:40pm, now estimated 5:05pm.

Boeing 737-800 parked on the airport apron, East Midlands Airport. (Photo: arenaphotouk - stock.adobe.com)

Manchester Airport – average delay 26 minutes

Lufthansa flight LH2501 to Munich, scheduled for10:40am, now estimated 11:35am.

Easyjet flight U24646 to Paris, scheduled for 12:20pm, now estimated 1:23pm.

Easyjet flight U29003 to Berlin, scheduled for 1pm, now cancelled.

Virgin Atlantic flight VS73 to Orlando, scheduled for 1:25pm, now estimated 2:35pm.

Virgin Atlantic flight VS127 to New York, scheduled for 1:45pm, now estimated 3:45pm.

Lauda flight FR9501 to Zadar, scheduled for 8:05pm, now estimated 8:52pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 24 minutes

Easyjet flight U27254 to Palma de Mallorca, scheduled for 9:25am, now estimated 12:08pm.

Blue Islands flight SI2259 to Jersey, scheduled for 10:05am, now estimated 1:15pm.

Lufthansa flight LH2509 to Munich, scheduled for 10:50am, now cancelled.