East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:20am on Thursday, June 6.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 11 minutes

Blue Islands flight SI5559 to Jersey, scheduled for 7:15pm, now cancelled.

Manchester Airport – average delay 20 minutes

Aurigny flight GR671 to Guernsey, scheduled for 9:10am, now estimated 3:35pm.

Easyjet flight U22155 to Bodrum, scheduled for 12:50pm, now estimated 2:01pm.

Ryanair flight FR3722 to Paris, scheduled for 1:10pm, now cancelled.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 16 minutes