East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:10am on Tuesday, June 4.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 12 minutes

All flights departing approximately on schedule.

Manchester Airport – average delay 24 minutes

SAS flight SK540 to Copenhagen, scheduled for 10:15am, now cancelled.

Easyjet flight U2715 to Isle of Man, scheduled for 1:35pm, now estimated 2:27pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 22 minutes

Jet2 flight LS1275 to Palma de Mallorca, scheduled for 8am, now estimated 10:02am.