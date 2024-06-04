East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:10am on Tuesday, June 4.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 12 minutes
All flights departing approximately on schedule.
Manchester Airport – average delay 24 minutes
SAS flight SK540 to Copenhagen, scheduled for 10:15am, now cancelled.
Easyjet flight U2715 to Isle of Man, scheduled for 1:35pm, now estimated 2:27pm.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 22 minutes
Jet2 flight LS1275 to Palma de Mallorca, scheduled for 8am, now estimated 10:02am.
Easyjet flight U26706 to Lisbon, scheduled for 10:35am, now estimated for 11:39am.
