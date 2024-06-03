East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 09:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:30am on Monday, June 3.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 17 minutes

All flights departing approximately on schedule.

Boeing 737-800 parked on the airport apron, East Midlands Airport. (Photo: arenaphotouk - stock.adobe.com)Boeing 737-800 parked on the airport apron, East Midlands Airport. (Photo: arenaphotouk - stock.adobe.com)
Boeing 737-800 parked on the airport apron, East Midlands Airport. (Photo: arenaphotouk - stock.adobe.com)

Manchester Airport – average delay 21 minutes

Lufthansa flight LH2505 to Munich, scheduled for 6:55am, now estimated 10am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

RAF-Avia flight AUR71B to Guernsey, scheduled for 8:45am, now estimated 9:40am.

Ryanair flight FR1249 to Tenerife, scheduled for 10:40am, now estimated 1:05pm.

British Airways flight BA1389 to London, scheduled for 11:10am, now estimated 12:52am.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 19 minutes

All flights departing approximately on schedule.

Related topics:East MidlandsBirmingham AirportManchesterManchester Airport

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.