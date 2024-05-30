East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

By Ed Dingwall
Published 30th May 2024, 09:35 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 09:35 BST
If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:30am on Thursday, May 30.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 12 minutes

All flights currently departing approximately as scheduled.

G-DRTW Just in front of heavy rain storm at East Midlands Airport. (Photo: David Soanes - stock.adobe.com)
G-DRTW Just in front of heavy rain storm at East Midlands Airport. (Photo: David Soanes - stock.adobe.com)

Manchester Airport – average delay 20 minutes

Aurigny flight GR671 to Guernsey, scheduled at 9:10am, now estimated 12:55pm.

Airtaner flight LS917 to Tenerife, scheduled at 2:55pm, now estimated 4:06pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 18 minutes

Blue Islands flight SI2265 to Jersey, scheduled at 3:40pm, now estimated 6:25pm.

