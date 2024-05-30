East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:30am on Thursday, May 30.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 12 minutes
All flights currently departing approximately as scheduled.
Manchester Airport – average delay 20 minutes
Aurigny flight GR671 to Guernsey, scheduled at 9:10am, now estimated 12:55pm.
Airtaner flight LS917 to Tenerife, scheduled at 2:55pm, now estimated 4:06pm.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 18 minutes
Blue Islands flight SI2265 to Jersey, scheduled at 3:40pm, now estimated 6:25pm.
