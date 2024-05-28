East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

By Ed Dingwall
Published 28th May 2024, 09:50 BST
If you have plans to fly out today from one of our local airports you may need to update your itinerary due to airport disruption – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:45am, Tuesday, May 28.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 15 minutes

All flights departing approximately on schedule.

Boeing 737-800 parked on the airport apron, East Midlands Airport. (Photo: arenaphotouk - stock.adobe.com)Boeing 737-800 parked on the airport apron, East Midlands Airport. (Photo: arenaphotouk - stock.adobe.com)
Boeing 737-800 parked on the airport apron, East Midlands Airport. (Photo: arenaphotouk - stock.adobe.com)

Manchester Airport – average delay 26 minutes

Vista Jet flight H5727 to Malaga, scheduled for 9am, now estimated 9:55am.

Etihad Airways flight EY16 to Abu Dhabi, scheduled for 9:10am, now estimated 9:59am.

Easyjet flight U24056 to Venice, scheduled for 9:35am, now cancelled.

Ryanair flight FR555 to Dublin, scheduled for 10:05am, now estimated 11:25am.

Ryanair flight FR1593 to Cologne, scheduled for 12:25pm, now estimated 1:50pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 22 minutes

Easyjet flight U26631 to Sharm el-Sheikh, scheduled for 10:40am, now estimated 11:30am.

