East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:45am, Thursday, May 23.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 19 minutes
All departures expected approximately on schedule.
Manchester Airport – average delay 22 minutes
Tui Fly flight BY2474 to Almeria, scheduled for 6:05am, now estimated 10:45am.
Loganair flight LM22 to Aberdeen, scheduled for 8:30am, now estimated 12:25pm.
Aurigny flight GR671 to Guernsey, scheduled for 9:10am, now estimated 12:55pm.
Aer Lingus flight EAG38D to Dublin, scheduled for 9:25am, now estimated 10:15am.
Loganair flight LM694 to Isle of Man, scheduled for 12:25pm, now cancelled.
Tui Fly flight BY2452 to Malta, scheduled for 2:05pm, now estimated 3:25pm.
Tui Fly flight BY2490 to Corfu, scheduled for 3:25pm, now estimated 4:40pm.
Jet2 flight LS897 to Budapest, scheduled for 4:30pm, now estimated 5:50pm.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 15 minutes
Qatar Airways flight QR36 to Doha, scheduled for 8:10am, now estimated 10am.
Aer Lingus flight EI3643 to Belfast, scheduled for 11:45am, now estimated 12:40pm.
Aer Lingus flight EAG43W to Belfast, scheduled for 11:45am, now estimated 12:55pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.