East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

If you are packing your bags ready to travel from one of our local airports today, you could face disruption to the start of your journey.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:45am, Thursday, May 23.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 19 minutes

All departures expected approximately on schedule.

G-DRTW just in front of a heavy rain storm at East Midlands Airport. (Photo: David Soanes - stock.adobe.com)

Manchester Airport – average delay 22 minutes

Tui Fly flight BY2474 to Almeria, scheduled for 6:05am, now estimated 10:45am.

Loganair flight LM22 to Aberdeen, scheduled for 8:30am, now estimated 12:25pm.

Aurigny flight GR671 to Guernsey, scheduled for 9:10am, now estimated 12:55pm.

Aer Lingus flight EAG38D to Dublin, scheduled for 9:25am, now estimated 10:15am.

Loganair flight LM694 to Isle of Man, scheduled for 12:25pm, now cancelled.

Tui Fly flight BY2452 to Malta, scheduled for 2:05pm, now estimated 3:25pm.

Tui Fly flight BY2490 to Corfu, scheduled for 3:25pm, now estimated 4:40pm.

Jet2 flight LS897 to Budapest, scheduled for 4:30pm, now estimated 5:50pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 15 minutes

Qatar Airways flight QR36 to Doha, scheduled for 8:10am, now estimated 10am.

Aer Lingus flight EI3643 to Belfast, scheduled for 11:45am, now estimated 12:40pm.