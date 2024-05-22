East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:30am.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 14 minutes
Eastern Airways flight EZE031P to Newquay, scheduled for 8:30am, now estimated 11:40am.
Manchester Airport – average delay 14 minutes
Tui Fly flight BY138 to Montego Bay, scheduled for 9am, now estimated 9:55am.
Easyjet flight U27270 to Palma de Mallorca, scheduled for 1:50pm, now estimated 3:32pm.
Jump Air flight GR679 to Guernsey, scheduled for 4pm, now estimated 7:20pm.
Aer Lingus flight EAG11M to Dublin, scheduled for 8:55pm, now cancelled.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 15 minutes
All departures expected approximately on schedule.
