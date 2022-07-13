East Midlands Airport issues advice to travellers – as they look to avoid delays during busy holiday season

East Midlands Airport is gearing up for its busiest period of the year as it expects to welcome more than 1.3m passengers through its doors in July and August.

As schools across the region begin breaking-up for the summer holidays, the airport has issued advice to travellers – many of whom will not have flown since before the pandemic – to minimise unnecessary delays and to improve the overall airport experience.

Although the terminal is currently busier than it has been at any point since the start of the pandemic, the average time for passengers getting through security is 15 minutes or less – and the airport is keen to make sure this continues throughout the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travellers have been given advice on how to help avoid any potential delays. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Michael Grimes, East Midlands Airport’s director of customer services and security, said: “We look forward to welcoming many families, couples and groups of friends to the airport over the next few weeks. We want all customers to have a positive experience when travelling through EMA this summer. Therefore, we are issuing the following advice.”

Please can all passengers arrive at the terminal for check-in or bag drop at the time suggested by their airline – not before and not after. Arriving too early can add to queue lengths and can create congestion.

Restrictions on liquids, including hand sanitiser, carried in hand luggage continue to apply. Avoid these being confiscated by ensuring they are under 100ml and fit in a single clear, resealable bag.

Finally, all electronic items, including laptops and iPads, need to be taken out of hand luggage and laid flat in a tray when passengers reach the security search area. Please ensure these are easy to find and aren’t buried at the bottom of a bag.

Since travel restrictions were lifted earlier this year, airports across the UK, Europe and beyond have seen increases in passenger numbers as people.

At EMA, demand for passenger flights has been growing steadily throughout the year. To date, passenger numbers are approximately 67% of pre-Covid levels, but daily volumes are up almost 800% compared with this time last year, when travel restrictions and testing requirements undermined people’s confidence to travel. Total passenger numbers in July 2021 averaged 1,500 per day whereas, this year, 14,000 people are passing through the airport every 24 hours.