East Midlands Railway (EMR) confirmed the level of service to certain destinations will be ‘significantly reduced’ on Wednesday, July 27, as members of the RMT Union go on strike.

The train operator has been working on contingency plans to provide as many services as possible, but the opening hours of the railway and the number of services it can operate will be affected.

Customers are asked to only travel by rail if absolutely necessary. Those who choose to travel by train are asked to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journey. This includes the day after the strike, as EMR expects the knock-on effects of the strike to impact services the following day (Thursday, July 28).

Will Rogers, managing director for EMR, said: "We are disappointed the RMT has again decided to opt for counterproductive strikes rather than working with the industry to find a deal that is acceptable for our people, our passengers and for taxpayers.

“As a result, there will be changes to our normal timetable and some parts of our network will have no train services and other lines will have a reduced level of service. There will also be a smaller impact on the day after the strike.

"I would urge all customers to think carefully about their journeys next week – and make alternative arrangements if possible.”

Passengers are warned of the following disruption to services on July 27:

EMR services will operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm only

One Train Per Hour between Nottingham and London

One Train Per Hour between Sheffield and London

One Train Per Hour between Corby and London

One Train per Hour between Derby and Matlock

One Train per Hour between Derby and Nottingham

One Train per Hour between Leicester and Nottingham (Stopping Service)

One Train per Hour between Nottingham and Sheffield

All other lines of route will be closed.

Services on July 28 will start after 7am, with some reductions throughout the day.

Since the announcement of the ballot, EMR said it has been working with colleagues across the railway to ensure they can deliver a robust and reliable service for their customers. As in previous strikes, a significant pool of contingency staff have been trained (to the same safety-critical standards as their permanent colleagues) to ensure a service can continue to operate.

However, it will not be possible to continue to operate the same level of service as EMR would normally.

Network Rail is also affected by strike action and therefore its ability to operate the infrastructure is also significantly reduced. This includes maintenance staff who renew and repair the infrastructure as well as colleagues working in control and signalling roles who ensure the safe operation of the railway.

Rail Replacement Bus (RRB) services will not be provided where lines are closed as there is not enough capacity to meet demand.

For more information, including timetables, advice on refunds and ticket exchanges and answers to the most asked questions, visit www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk.