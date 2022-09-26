Drunk Derbyshire driver suffers horror crash before being caught more than twice over the limit
A drunk Derbyshire motorist crashed his car at the weekend after getting behind the wheel whilst more than two times over the limit.
On Sunday, September 25, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that they were called to attend a crash at King’s Corner, Oakwood.
A sergeant arrived at the scene and found a car that had left the road and crashed into a tree – with its driver getting his personal belongings out of the vehicle.
In a tweet, the DRPU said: “Nowhere to run now, he provides a roadside breath test of 87” – more than double the legal alcohol limit. The motorist was then taken to hospital to receive treatment for a head injury sustained in the collision.