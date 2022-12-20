The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have attended a number of serious incidents on the county’s roads in recent weeks.
December has already proved to be a busy month for the officers patrolling Derbyshire’s roads – dealing with everything from drink and drug drivers to wanted criminals and cars bursting into flames.
One man was arrested in connection with 13 separate offences, including armed robbery, theft and gang-related violence – and was found to be one of the National Crime Agency’s most wanted individuals.
1. Stolen machinery
On December 2, the DRPU located a stolen telehandler in Bolsover. They tweeted: “Eagle-eyed member of the public calls in regarding this telehandler being driven erratically. Vehicle located abandoned and quick time enquiries identify it as stolen approx. 1700hrs from the rear of the old White Swan PH.”
Photo: DRPU
2. Watching video on M1
On December 3, officers stopped a driver who had been veering along the M1 for miles - and found that he was watching a video on his mobile phone while travelling down the motorway.
Photo: DRPU
3. Ambulance delayed
On December 3, the DRPU attended a broken down vehicle on the A38 at Findern. They tweeted: “This driver chose to drive all the way from Birmingham ‘in the red’ because he wanted to see how far he could get before he ran out of fuel. Caused huge tailbacks on the A38 and even delayed an ambulance on blue light run.”
Photo: DRPU
4. 120mph wet weather speeder
On December 3, the DRPU tweeted: “A38 Coxbench. This driver decides to try his luck travelling in poor weather combining lighting defects and excessive speed. Max speed 120mph and average at 108mph in wet weather. Less than two years behind the wheel and ban now looking imminent.”
Photo: DRPU