Drug driver arrested in Derbyshire – following reports of erratic driving
A drug driver has been stopped and arrested on A6 in Derbyshire following the reports of erratic driving.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 11:15am
Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit and Armed Response Unit stopped the driver at A6 in Buxton after they received reports of erratic behaviour on the road.
The driver was searched under the Misuse Of Drugs Act and tested positive for cocaine. He was then arrested at the scene.
Blood samples have been obtained for further analysis and the man has been bailed.