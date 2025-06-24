Motorists have been warned to expect delays along a busy A-road that connects Chesterfield and Staveley – with roadworks set to take place in July.

Drivers using the A619 Ringwood Road at Brimington have been warned to expect delays – with roadworks taking place along the busy route in July.

Severn Trent Water is undertaking works on Ringwood Road, with traffic control measures being implemented between 8.00am on July 5 and 6.00pm on July 6.

Roadworks will also be in place along nearby Heywood Street between July 4 and July 10 – to allow National Grid to carry out utility repairs and maintenance.