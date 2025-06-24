Drivers warned to brace for delays along busy A-road between Chesterfield and Staveley – with roadworks taking place next month
Motorists have been warned to expect delays along a busy A-road that connects Chesterfield and Staveley – with roadworks set to take place in July.
Drivers using the A619 Ringwood Road at Brimington have been warned to expect delays – with roadworks taking place along the busy route in July.
Severn Trent Water is undertaking works on Ringwood Road, with traffic control measures being implemented between 8.00am on July 5 and 6.00pm on July 6.
Roadworks will also be in place along nearby Heywood Street between July 4 and July 10 – to allow National Grid to carry out utility repairs and maintenance.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.