Drivers warned of rush hour disruption due to lane closure on M1 in Derbyshire
Drivers in Derbyshire are warned of possible disruption to their journeys along the M1 this morning due to a lane closure.
One lane is currently closed due to a broken down vehicle on the M1 Northbound between junction 29 for Markham Vale/Bolsover and junction 30 for Worksop/Sheffield.
The incident has led to slow and queueing traffic on the route, affecting drivers during the Thursday morning rush hour period.
Highways England expect the closure to be lifted by 9.45am and it is hoped that traffic will decrease afterwards.