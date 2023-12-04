Drivers are being warned of rush-hour delays on the M1 in Derbyshire this morning

National Highways is warning of delays of up to ten minutes against normal traffic conditions on the M1 southbound between junctions J29A and J29

This is being caused by congestion on the road and is expected to have cleared within the hour.