Drivers warned of rush-hour delays on the M1 in Derbyshire
Drivers are being warned of rush-hour delays on the M1 in Derbyshire this morning
National Highways is warning of delays of up to ten minutes against normal traffic conditions on the M1 southbound between junctions J29A and J29
This is being caused by congestion on the road and is expected to have cleared within the hour.
There are also congestion delays to traffic around junction 28 of the motorway at South Normanton this morning.