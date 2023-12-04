News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Drivers warned of rush-hour delays on the M1 in Derbyshire

Drivers are being warned of rush-hour delays on the M1 in Derbyshire this morning
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 4th Dec 2023, 07:25 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 07:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

National Highways is warning of delays of up to ten minutes against normal traffic conditions on the M1 southbound between junctions J29A and J29

This is being caused by congestion on the road and is expected to have cleared within the hour.

There are also congestion delays to traffic around junction 28 of the motorway at South Normanton this morning.

Related topics:DriversDerbyshireNational Highways