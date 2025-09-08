Drivers warned of more delays along A619 at Brimington – as roadworks connected to Aldi development take place
Motorists have been warned to brace for disruption along the A619 at Brimington – amid roadworks connected to the development of a new Aldi store.
Roadworks are set to be carried out along the A619 Ringwood Road at Brimington between September 8 and September 19.
Multi-way signals will be in place, with work underway to form a new bell mouth for the Aldi development – along with resurfacing and the installation of gullies.
Drivers have been warned that delays are possible along the busy route while the works are taking place.
A new Aldi supermarket is under construction on the former Robinsons Caravans site.