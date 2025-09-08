Drivers warned of more delays along A619 at Brimington – as roadworks connected to Aldi development take place

Motorists have been warned to brace for disruption along the A619 at Brimington – amid roadworks connected to the development of a new Aldi store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roadworks are set to be carried out along the A619 Ringwood Road at Brimington between September 8 and September 19.

Multi-way signals will be in place, with work underway to form a new bell mouth for the Aldi development – along with resurfacing and the installation of gullies.

Drivers have been warned that delays are possible along the busy route while the works are taking place.

A new Aldi supermarket is under construction on the former Robinsons Caravans site.