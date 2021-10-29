Drivers warned of M1 delays in Derbyshire after vehicle breaks down

Drivers are being warned of delays of up to 40 minutes on the M1 this morning, after a vehicle broke down on the motorway.

By Phil Bramley
Friday, 29th October 2021, 7:35 am

Highways England say the incident has occurred this morning on the the M1 southbound, between junctions J31 and J30

One lane of the motorway has been closed because of the broken down vehicle

There are currently delays of 40 minutes compared to expected traffic conditions and Highways England say they expect normal traffic conditions to return by 9.30am

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There are delays of around 40 minutes for traffic

Read More

Read More
Chad Allford: Everything we know so far after death of Derbyshire dad following ...
DriversDerbyshireEnglandHighways England