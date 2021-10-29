Drivers warned of M1 delays in Derbyshire after vehicle breaks down

Highways England say the incident has occurred this morning on the the M1 southbound, between junctions J31 and J30

One lane of the motorway has been closed because of the broken down vehicle

There are currently delays of 40 minutes compared to expected traffic conditions and Highways England say they expect normal traffic conditions to return by 9.30am

