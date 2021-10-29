Drivers warned of M1 delays in Derbyshire after vehicle breaks down
Drivers are being warned of delays of up to 40 minutes on the M1 this morning, after a vehicle broke down on the motorway.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 7:35 am
Highways England say the incident has occurred this morning on the the M1 southbound, between junctions J31 and J30
One lane of the motorway has been closed because of the broken down vehicle
There are currently delays of 40 minutes compared to expected traffic conditions and Highways England say they expect normal traffic conditions to return by 9.30am
Read More
Read MoreChad Allford: Everything we know so far after death of Derbyshire dad following ...