Drivers warned of long delays on the M1 in Derbyshire due to emergency repairs

Drivers are being warned of long delays on the M1 in Derbyshire this morning, as emergency repairs are being carried out on the motorway

National Highways say driivers on the M1 northbound between junctions J28 and J29A are facing delays of around an hour against normal traffic flow.

This is due to heavy congestion caused by emergency resurfacing work being carried out to the carriageway

There are also reports of cogestion delays of around 10 minutes on the A38 in Derby, with slow traffic on A38 Southbound around A61 Alfreton Road / B6179 Alfreton Road (Little Eaton Island).