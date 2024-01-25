Drivers warned of long delays as two lanes closed on M1 in Derbyshire near East Midlands Airport
Two lanes are currently closed on M1 Southbound in Derbyshire.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that Tto lanes remain closed on M1 Southbound and traffic is queuing from J25 A52 Brian Clough Way (Nottingham / Derby) to J24 A453 Ashby Road (Nottingham South / East Midlands Airport).
This is due to a multi-vehicle collision involving a car, van and a trailer.
National Highways have reported that there are currently delays of 50 minutes.